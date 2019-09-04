SD Earns Two Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Governor Kristi Noem today announced that South Dakota has received top awards for financial reporting and management. For the third consecutive year, South Dakota’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. South Dakota earned the highest grade in all 17 grading categories. The State also received a Certificate of Excellence by the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) for South Dakota’s Citizen-Centric Report (CCR).

“In South Dakota, sound financial management is not optional; it’s our foundation,” said Noem. “This GFOA certificate is the highest form of recognition a state can receive for governmental accounting and financial reporting, so it’s an honor for South Dakota to be recognized as a national leader in this area for three consecutive years.”

“The AGA award demonstrates our commitment to good government and responsible fiscal actions,” said Liza Clark, South Dakota’s Commissioner for the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM). “The attainment of these two awards represents the significant accomplishments of the many hard working and dedicated financial professionals in state government who make these awards possible.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the accountants, auditors, and state employees who have joined me in prioritizing strong financial management. We will continue working hard to maintain this fiscal integrity for which our state has become known,” Noem concluded.