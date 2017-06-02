SD DOT Centennial Celebration

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will celebrate 100 years of connecting South Dakota and the nation with four simultaneous events on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. CDT (1-3 p.m. MDT).

The employees, retirees, public and media are invited to attend at any of the four locations. A program will be held starting at 2:30 p.m. CDT with remarks from Gov. Daugaard, Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist and Deputy Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh from the Department of Public Safety.

The events are being held at the following SDDOT locations:

◾Pierre: Becker-Hansen Building, 700 E. Broadway

◾Sioux Falls: DOT Area Office, 5316 W. 60th St. N

◾Aberdeen: DOT Area Conference Room, 2735 W. Highway 12

◾Rapid City: Region Area Office, 2300 Eglin St.

The program, beginning at 2:30 p.m. CDT, will broadcast via Facebook Live @SouthDakotaDOT