SD Discovery Center Extends Hours & Adds Exhibits During Holidays

PIERRE SD - The SD Discovery Center will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Thereafter, the Center will extend its normal winter hours while children are on their winter break from school. From December 26 through December 31, 2016 and on January 2 and 3, 2017 the Center will be open from 10am to 5pm.

“We welcome families bring in their holiday guests or parents to spend the afternoon with their kids enjoying the exhibits.” Says Kristie Maher, executive director.

The staff will add a couple of new activities for holiday visitors. At the Bulbs & Buzzers table, guests are challenged to use batteries and wires to make deconstructed musical holiday cards to sing or spin. Using old Christmas tree lights guests can practice creating all sorts of circuits.

A new exhibit, “Optical Illusions: Not Magic, Science” features stations that can trick eyes, but with a little investigation, won’t trick the mind. Works from two regionals artists, a Kinetic Dichroic Light Sculpture by Nebraska artist, Ray Howlett and a polyhedron painted by local students and Spearfish artist, Dick Termes are included. Guests will be able to try their hand and their cell phones at making stop motion movies.

The SD Discovery Center is a hands-on science center. Admission is $4. For more information about the SD Discovery Center go to www.sd-discovery.com.