SD Discovery Center: Celebrating Space Science Events

PIERRE SD - SD Discovery Center Executive Director Kristie Maher was in studio to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming events that are celebrating space science. Planetarium shows, star party with a make and take, and screening of “Voyager in Space” documentary. Listen below for all the details and take a look at the poster with the schedule of events. Part 1 http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kristi-Maher-Pt-1-8-8-17.mp3 Part 2 http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kristi-Maher-Pt-2-8-8-17.mp3

