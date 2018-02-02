SD Dept. of Public Safety to Debut Jim Reaper Commercials During Sunday’s Football Game

The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety will launch two new commercials during Sunday’s football game.

Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl says Grim Jim Reaper may look intimidating, but really, he’s just a bumbling lost soul that can’t make any headway in South Dakota. He says the commercials are humorous, but they also have a serious tone. Axdahl says the commercials say death rides with you on the road and they want people to understand being a safe driver at all times is important.

In the commercials, Jim Reaper tries to get drivers to do unsafe things such as not wear seatbelts or motorcycle helmets, become distracted while driving and drive after having one too many drinks. But, Axdahl says, at the end of each commercial, the person does the right thing, foiling the Reaper’s plans.

While two commercials will air during the Super Bowl, Axdahl says there are eight commercials total that will be used throughout the year.