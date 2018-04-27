SD Department of Social Services Launches Public Awareness Campaign to Combat SNAP Fraud 

The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) recently launched a public awareness campaign, “It’s FOOD or it’s FRAUD” to explain the purpose of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the appropriate use of program benefits.

In 2017, South Dakota had over 40,000 families receiving SNAP benefits monthly. According to DSS, the vast majority of individuals receiving SNAP use their benefits to keep their families healthy, but there are individuals who use their benefits incorrectly.

SNAP helps low-income South Dakotans buy the food they need to stay healthy while they work to regain financial independence. SNAP benefits are not intended to cover all of a person or family’s food costs but will help with purchasing the food needed for a nutritionally adequate diet. In South Dakota, 56 percent of SNAP recipients are elderly or children and over 14 percent are disabled.

SNAP benefits may only be used to purchase food, and cannot be used to purchase non-food items, such as cleaning supplies, cigarettes or alcohol.

The goal of SNAP benefits is to help stretch limited budgets, improve nutrition and reduce the risk of diet-related health problems. People of all ages use SNAP benefits. For children, SNAP benefits mean a better diet that can improve learning in school. For adults, it means better performance on the job. For seniors and individuals with disabilities, it means access to a balanced diet vital to their nutritional well-being.

To learn more about SNAP and how to prevent SNAP fraud, please visit SNAPfactssd.org. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federal program that operates under the requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.