SD Democratic Party Statement on FCC Repealing Net Neutrality

In response to the Federal Communications Commission voting to reverse net neutrality rules, South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson says Democrats enacted the net neutrality rules in 2015 to help ensure that all businesses and Americans could make their voices heard. He says unfortunately, Republicans don’t seem to care about a free and open internet. With the FCC’s vote, Parkinson says Republicans and the Trump administration are hurting the economy and punishing the American people, who could face higher prices and less access to the web– all so the big telecom companies can get richer.