SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Democratic Party released the following statement from Executive Director Sam Parkinson responding to Wednesday’s visit to South Dakota by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt:

“Scott Pruitt is not fit to serve as head of the EPA, or in any public office. His continuous efforts to undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and to favor Big Oil over biofuel producers show he is no friend to South Dakota farmers or the environment. The endless stream of scandals engulfing Pruitt involving him wasting taxpayer money and using his office for personal advantage show he does not respect taxpayers or the public trust. Pruitt should resign immediately, and be replaced with someone who will support the RFS, respect taxpayer dollars, and use his or her position to advance the country’s interests instead of their own.”

Here is a look at just some of the ways Pruitt has favored Big Oil over biofuel producers:

Pruitt’s EPA has granted dozens of waivers to refiners so they produce gasoline without the blends of ethanol required by the RFS.

Pruitt’s EPA has not lifted the ban on E15 sales from June 1 to September 15 , despite the Trump administration supporting a lifting of the ban.