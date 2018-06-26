SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Democratic Party released the following statement from Executive Director Sam Parkinson responding to today’s speech at Mount Rushmore by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to the Western Governors’ Association:

“Much like the last Cabinet-level official to visit South Dakota, Scott Pruitt, Ryan Zinke is mired in controversy for misusing public funds and seems to view his role as undermining the mission of the agency he leads. It is ironic that Zinke’s speech took place at Mount Rushmore; despite the differences in the backgrounds and political views of the four presidents on Mount Rushmore, it is hard to believe that any of them would tolerate Zinke’s maladministration and scandals, or for that matter the incompetence and corruption which are characteristic of the Trump administration. The people of South Dakota, and the entire country are tired of the corruption and incompetence of the Trump administration; that is why this fall they will vote to put a check on it by electing Democrats.”

Here is a look at just some of the scandals around Zinke:

Zinke has repeatedly wasted taxpayer money on personal travel for himself and his aides, including taking several flights on private or military aircraft, such as a $12,000 charter flight from Las Vegas to his hometown in Montana, and private flights between St. Croix and St. Thomas in U.S. Virgin Islands that coincided with political appearances.

Further, a nonprofit foundation founded by Zinke and presided over by his wife has agreed to allow developers of a Montana hotel project – one financially backed by an oil-field service company Halliburton executive – to use some foundation-owned land adjacent to the project for a parking lot – a move that could financially benefit Zinke.

Here is a look at just some of the ways Zinke is undermining the mission of the agency he leads: