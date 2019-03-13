SD delegation pleased with EPA proposal for year-round E15
|WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule to allow year-round sales of E-15:
“I thank Administrator Wheeler and President Trump for moving forward with their pledge to allow year-round sales of E-15 ahead of this year’s summer driving season. This could result in approximately 700 million gallons of additional ethanol sold annually, or 280 million bushels of corn. As South Dakotans know, corn and corn ethanol production are vital components of our economy. The corn ethanol industry supports thousands of jobs in our state and contributes a significant amount of revenue to our local communities. Year-round sales of E-15 would be a huge win for our state and I look forward to closely reviewing the full proposal to make certain this rule is a net positive for agriculture, consistent with the Congressional intent of the RFS.”
The proposed rule also makes reforms to the renewable identification compliance (RIN) system. Additional details of the proposal can be found on EPA’s website HERE.
Additionally, South Dakotans will have an opportunity to weigh in during the public comment period. Those details will be available in the coming days.
|Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) praised the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule that would allow for the year-round sale of E15, a 15 percent ethanol fuel blend. Current regulations only allow for E10 in the summer months, limited to 10 percent ethanol.
“I am grateful for Administrator Wheeler and the Trump administration’s commitment to year-round E15 sales,” said Johnson. “If approved, this change will ensure more affordable options at the fuel pump, not to mention cleaner fuel options. Farmers should feel encouraged that the administration is pushing to meet the deadline for summer driving season. I will continue to work with the administration to see this much needed change cross the finish line.”