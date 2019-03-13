WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, applauded Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to permit the year-round sale of E15 fuel (15 percent ethanol-blended fuel) in the United States, a win for consumer choice and energy security that Thune has sought for nearly 11 years, including significant and ongoing engagement with the current administration. This proposed rulemaking is the first step in the regulatory process to allow the year-round sale of E15 and follows through on President Trump’s commitment on this issue. “I’m glad the EPA is moving forward with the E15 rule and is on pace to secure a win for American farmers and consumers,” said Thune. “I’ve pushed for the year-round sale of E15 for over a decade, and I thank President Trump for his commitment to seeing this through. Extending E15 sales through the summer driving season will expand consumer choice for a lower-cost and cleaner fuel, reinforce our energy independence, and provide a shot in the arm for our farmers. I look forward to further reviewing the rule to make sure its provisions will have the intended effect to expand ethanol sales.”