SD DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Whitewood
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at 1322 Laurel Street in Whitewood, SD.
At approximately 11:15 AM on Friday, April 10, Whitewood Police responded to a report of a male acting erratically. Following their arrival a physical altercation occurred during which one of the officers fired their service weapon, striking the male.
The 40-year-old male was transported to Monument Hospital in Rapid City, with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
The DCI, at the request of the Whitewood Police Department has taken the lead n the investigation of the shooting and is being assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol.
A case report will be reviewed and a summary of the incident prepared and released by the Attorney General’s Office in approximately 30 days.