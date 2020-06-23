SD crops in mostly good condition at this stage of the growing season
For the week ending June 21, 2020, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 15% short, 70% adequate, and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 8% short, 72% adequate, and 18% surplus.
Field Crops Report:
Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 69% good, and 13% excellent.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 69% good, and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, well ahead of 51% last year, and ahead of 86% for the five-year average. Blooming was 2%, near 1% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 16% fair, 67% good, and 13% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 93%, well ahead of 72% last year, and near 90% average.
Spring wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 72% good, and 5% excellent. Spring wheat headed was 45%, well ahead of 9% last year, but near 48% average.
Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 19% fair, 71% good, and 8% excellent. Oats headed was 53%, well ahead of 12% last year, but behind 59% average.
Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 15% fair, 81% good, and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 98%, ahead of 85% last year and 89% average.
Sunflowers planted was 90%, ahead of 75% last year and 81% average.
Pasture and Range Report:
Pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 32% fair, 42% good, and 17% excellent.