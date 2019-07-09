SD crops catching up on average maturity

For the week ending July 7, 2019, there were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 68 adequate, and 31 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 67 adequate, and 33 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 34 fair, 47 good, and 15 excellent.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 43 fair, 40 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96 percent, near 100 both last year and for the five-year average. Blooming was 3 percent, well behind 27 last year and 31 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 28 fair, 58 good, and 10 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 97 percent, near 99 both last year and average.

Spring wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 28 fair, 61 good, and 10 excellent. Spring wheat headed was 61 percent, well behind 89 last year and 90 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 36 fair, 54 good, and 9 excellent. Oats headed was 60 percent, well behind 94 last year and 93 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 36 fair, 59 good, and 4 excellent.

Sunflowers planted was 98 percent, near 95 last year, and equal to average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 13 fair, 58 good, and 28 excellent.