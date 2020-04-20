Monday, April 20, 2020
SD COVID-19 case count rises to 1635; No new cases over the weekend in central SD

Jody Heemstra
Yesterday’s (April 19) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 1635 positive cases in the state.

No new positive cases over the weekend were attributed to counties in central South Dakota. Also, the covid.sd.gov website now provides information on the number of negative tests attributed to each county in the state.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

  • deaths– 7
  • ever hospitalized– 74
  • negative tests– 10,427
  • pending tests– 0
  • recovered– 646

 

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand–

Hughes– 5

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson–

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–