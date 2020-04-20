SD COVID-19 case count rises to 1635; No new cases over the weekend in central SD

No new positive cases over the weekend were attributed to counties in central South Dakota. Also, the covid.sd.gov website now provides information on the number of negative tests attributed to each county in the state.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

deaths– 7

ever hospitalized– 74

negative tests– 10,427

pending tests– 0

recovered– 646

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand–

Hughes– 5

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson–

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–