SD COVID-19 case count rises to 1635; No new cases over the weekend in central SD
No new positive cases over the weekend were attributed to counties in central South Dakota. Also, the covid.sd.gov website now provides information on the number of negative tests attributed to each county in the state.
To date, in South Dakota there have been:
- deaths– 7
- ever hospitalized– 74
- negative tests– 10,427
- pending tests– 0
- recovered– 646
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo–
Campbell–
Corson– 1
Dewey–
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand–
Hughes– 5
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 2
McPherson–
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley–
Sully– 1
Todd– 1
Tripp–
Walworth– 5
Ziebach–