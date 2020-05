South Dakota’s congressional delegation will hold a joint tele-townhall this afternoon (May 6).

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson will will take live questions from South Dakotans about the federal COVID-19 response. The call starts at 4:20pm CT/3:20pm MT.

TELE-TOWNHALL:

Call #: 877-229-8493

PIN: 115923

Participate online:

https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923