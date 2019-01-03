SD Community Foundation awards grants; Accepting applications for next round of funding

The South Dakota Community Foundation has awarded 14 nonprofits a total of $140,000 in its third round of 2018 Community Innovation Grants.

The Community Innovation Grant program, offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state. A total of $400,000 will be available to nonprofits in 2019. The first round opens January 14 and closes February 15. Interested organizations can visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-nonprofits/community-innovation-grants/ to review the grant guidelines, deadlines and application instructions.

Among the 14 most recent recipients are:

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Ventures in Eagle Butte, $10,000– Tribal Ventures will implement a multi-phase approach to help solve the reservation’s short-term employment issues. During Phase 1, they will reconvene the workforce-development task force of tribal departments and other reservation organizations that addressed employment and economic issues in 2014-2016. In Phase 2, Tribal Ventures will take primary responsibility for facilitating and crafting a solution to the reservation’s temporary staff dilemma using input given by taskforce members. A program will be implemented in Phase 3 to meet the needs of reservation employers.

Special Olympics South Dakota, $10,000– Special Olympics initially started the Unified Champion School pilot program in 25 schools across the state. Funds will help them continue efforts to bring the program to all schools.

Three Rivers Special Services Cooperative, $10,000– A survey will be developed, with input from the South Dakota Department of Education, to gather, analyze and synthesize data to identify the need for early learning opportunities in the state.

To see a list of all 14 recipients in this round of funding, go to the SD Community Foundation website.