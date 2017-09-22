SD Chapter of American College of Physicians Honors Pierre Doctor

PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 22, 2017) – Avera Medial Group Pierre physician Robert L. Allison, MD, FACP, was the recipient of the 2017 South Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians Laureate Award.

The honor recognizes fellows or masters of the American College of Physicians (ACP) who demonstrate by example and conduct an abiding commitment to excellence in medical care, education or research or in service to their community, their chapter or the ACP.

Dr. Allison has served as a physician at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Medical Group Pierre for more than two decades, and while doing so has served as champion for the South Dakota ACP’s committee focused on health and public policy, serving as its chair from 2003-2011 and again from 2014 to the present. He earned the 2015 Neubauer Advocate for Internal Medicine Award, a national ACP honor given to a member who best demonstrated excellence in state and national advocacy. He earned his ACP fellowship in 2002.

“It is a great honor to receive this award because it is, in many ways, a lifetime achievement award for the individual physician members who receive it,” Allison said. “The ACP has been important to me and a part of my professional life since medical school. I am humbled to receive this noteworthy honor and look forward to continuing my role as an advocate in South Dakota.”

Dr. Allison has provided public testimony on a wide range of topics and has fought for patients and physicians in many venues and for many causes. In addition to his robust contributions to the ACP, he is a member of the South Dakota Governor’s Primary Care Task Force and currently serves as the South Dakota State Medical Association’s Alternate Delegate to the American Medical Association. He is also past president of the South Dakota State Medical Association.

He also has regularly served the South Dakota State Legislature as a “Doctor of the Day” when the lawmaking body is in session.