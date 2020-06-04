SD celebrates 605 Day on Friday

Tomorrow (Fri.), “605” takes on a double meaning in South Dakota– it’s the telephone area code for the entire state and also tomorrow’s date.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism invites state residents to join them in celebrating the 5th annual 605 Day.

Tourism Sec. Jim Hagen says people can tag social media posts with #605Day to highlight the “Great Faces, Great Places” of South Dakota. He says our state has many unique features, so he looks forward to seeing how folks recognize our people and places.