SD Cattlemen’s Foundation Gives $220K+ Check to Feeding SD

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a check for $228,602 to Feeding South Dakota on Saturday night during the Prime Time Gala & Concert in Sioux Falls. Total donations from South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation tops $966,110 since 2014.

****Individuals in the check presentation photo above are, from left to right: Christina Oey (Feeding South Dakota), Ryan Eichler (South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation), Todd Wilkinson (South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation) and Matt Gassen (Feeding South Dakota).

Also during the gala, a total of $15-thousand in scholarships was awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools to aid in their education toward improvement of beef production and promotion. Scholarship recipients include:

$5,000 – Colin Geppert of Kimball

$4,000 – Mariah Kessler of Pierre

$3,000 – Sadie Vander Wal of Brentford

$2,000 – Collin VanderWal of Volga

$1,000 – Hannah Noonan of Howard

Funds raised at the event have helped to purchase and distribute nearly 544-thousand pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota provides 11.3 million meals to hungry individuals across the state.

The night was highlighted with a country music concert with Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence and headliner, Justin Moore.

For more information about the 2019 Prime Time Gala that will be held on

June 22, 2019, be sure to visit the event website soon at http://www.SDPrimeTimeGala.