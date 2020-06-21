SD Cattle on Feed down 13%

South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 200,000 cattle on feed on June 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 13% from last year.

Placements during May totaled 33,000 head, down 17% from 2019.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of May totaled 34,000 head, down 31% from last year. Other disappearance during May totaled 4,000 head, down 2,000 head from last year.

https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/m326m174z.