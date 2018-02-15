SD Businesses Recognized for Outstanding Customer Service

The Great Service Star Program is designed to recognize businesses that develop and complete hospitality training programs for their staff; reward employees for offering great service; and find unique ways to show customer appreciation. Those that meet the criteria are awarded a star symbol from the Department of Tourism for use in marketing their business and to visually show visitors their commitment to great service. “The Great Service Star recognizes the importance of offering each guest a warm welcome and a great experience,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “A great customer experience drives repeat visitation and word-of-mouth marketing about our state. The Great Service Star Program encourages the development of these skills that make South Dakota stand apart from other states.” Businesses interested in pursuing the Great Service Star designation in the coming year are encouraged to visit http://sdvisit.com/programs/service/greatservice.asp. For a listing of South Dakota businesses and organizations that have received the Great Service Star designation for 2018, visit http://www.sdvisit.com/programs/service/winners.asp. The listing is organized by community. The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.