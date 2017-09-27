SD Brand Board Reports Missing Cattle

  • Home > 
September 27, 2017

 

PIERRE, S.D.- According to the South Dakota Brand Board, two cattle producers are looking for lost or stolen cattle.

Delbert Hicks is missing two Black Angus 3-year-old bulls from two miles northeast of Allen, SD, in Bennett County.

Clinton Osterbur is missing one black cow and 11 black and black-baldy calves from northeast of Wood, SD, in Mellette County.

The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to $5-thousand reward to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board. If you have information, call the Brand Board office at 605.773.3324 or toll free at 1.877.574.0054.


