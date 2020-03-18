SD Board of Regents’ Executive Director to Step Down

South Dakota Board of Regents executive director and CEO Paul Beran will be stepping down in June.

Beran says the board wants to go a different leadership direction and he’s ready to help in the transition as the board repositions itself.

Regents President Kevin Schieffer says Beran helped prepare the system to move forward to find greater efficiency and effectiveness. As the system evolves, the Board of Regents is ready to analyze the system’s functionality in new and innovative ways.

Schieffer says the Board of Regents will announce next steps for the appointment of a new executive director after its April 1-2 regular meeting.

Beran has been with the Regents since 2018.