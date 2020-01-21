SD Beef Industry Council Brings Beef, Beer and Broncs Event to Rodeo Rapid City

Beef will once again take center stage as the South Dakota Beef Industry Council works alongside of Sutton Rodeo, and Lost Cabin Beer Co. to bring Beef, Beer, and Broncs event to the Rodeo Zone. This event will be part of the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo schedule taking place on February 1, 2020. Food Network Celebrity and Team Beef SD chef, Justin Warner, will host the event and prepare three beef hors d’oeuvres to be showcased and paired with three Lost Cabin Beer Co. favorites including the Chuckulator.

Warner has been working alongside the SDBIC to promote beef across the country by engaging with consumers on the positive aspects of beef. “Justin Warner is a valuable food influencer for consumers regarding beef,” states Holly Swee, SDBIC’s Director of Nutrition. “With his vast knowledge of food preparation, recipe inspirations and his relationship with many consumers, he has the ability to influence purchasing decisions. Justin’s experience and passion for beef is constantly growing and he is fantastic in sharing this knowledge with his many followers. This ultimately helps the checkoff build beef demand, making it very important for us to work with influencers like Justin.”

The event will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm MT and will be held at the Rushmore Civic Center in the Rodeo Zone. Attendees will have a chance to win various prizes throughout the event. Stephanie Silbernagel of Lost Cabin Beer Co. sees the event as a great partnership opportunity. “Lost Cabin Beer Co couldn’t be more excited to take part in the 1st Annual Beef, Beer and Broncs Event, anytime we can work with like-minded people to promote and educate an audience about ingredients/products from our great state, you can count us in!”

The SDBIC will also have a beef booth throughout the week where consumers will have the opportunity to experience virtual ranch tours, gather beef information, and engage with producers in learning the beef story from pasture to plate. Suzy Geppert, Executive Director of the SDBIC, encourages anyone with questions about the checkoff program, or what the SDBIC has been doing, to stop by the booth.

“We are always excited to participate in this event as it is a great opportunity to not only visit with our consumers but also share what we are doing with our South Dakota beef producers,” states Geppert. “Stop by, have a cup of coffee and let’s talk beef.”

The SDBIC booth will be located in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center near the Holiday Inn entrance.

For more information on the event or other upcoming events follow SDBIC on Facebook, visit sdbeef.org or contact the SDBIC office at 605-224-4722.