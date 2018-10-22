SD Average Gas Prices is Highest in the Region

The current national gas price average of $2.85 per gallon in the United States is the most expensive average during the month of October since 2014.

The average is four cents cheaper than last week, the same price as last month and 39 cents more than this time last year.

In South Dakota, the average price of a gallon of gas is $2.89, down two cents from last week, up three cents from last month and up 41 cents from this time last year. In the region, South Dakota ($2.89) has the most expensive gas price average this week, followed by North Dakota ($2.86) and Illinois ($2.82).

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says reduced refinery runs, due to peak maintenance season, have contributed to stable gasoline inventories amid lower demand, which is a contributing factor driving gas prices down.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Delaware at $2.56, Ohio at $2.57 and South Carolina and Mississippi both averaging $2.58.