SD Attorney General’s Office Marks National Consumer Protection Week with Top Ten Complaint List

This is National Consumer Protection Week.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the ten most common consumer complaints reported to them in 2017 were:

1. Landlord/Tenant

2. Internet Goods

3. Auto

4. General Retail

5. Telemarketing

6. Lending

7. Collection

8. Credit Cards

9. Travel

10. Home Improvement

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Consumer Protection Division works with consumers and businesses to address a variety of consumer related issues. He says in FY2017, the division recovered over $9.4 million for South Dakota consumers and fielded over 30,600 consumer inquires including phone calls, emails and correspondences.

Jackley says robocalls continue to frustrate consumers statewide. He says there are a number of apps that can be used to help combat some of these calls on your cell phone. The apps include Nomorobo, truecaller, RoboKiller, Mr. Number and Hiya.

Jackley says the Consumer Protection Division continues to take a high volume of consumer calls on the grandparent, IRS and sweepstakes scams. He says if you have been a victim of these scams by wiring or sending cash please contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or email consumerhelp@state.sd.us.