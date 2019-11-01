SD artist spends the week with Georgia Morse Middle School students

South Dakota artist Michael Two Bulls (from Rapid City) has spent the week working with art students at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre.

Two Bulls says students have been working on their projects all week.

Two Bulls says he’s worked with students across the state over the past 5-10 years.

GMMS art teacher Michael Winger enjoys seeing how the students relate to Two Bulls and their projects.

Winger is still working out the details of when and where the art projects will be showcased.