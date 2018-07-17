SD Animal Industry Board Removes TB Test Requirement for Dairy Cattle

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board has moved to repeal the 2004 Board Order requiring a negative tuberculosis test of dairy cattle prior to import to South Dakota. Effective immediately this test is no longer required for dairy animals imported to South Dakota from tuberculosis free states and zones.

