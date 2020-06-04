SD among top 5 states applying for USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments

The US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has approved more than $545 million in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments– and South Dakota is one of the top five states collecting the funds.

In the first six days of the application period (May 26), the top five states for CFAP payments are Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. FSA has made payments to more than 35,000 producers. The agency has received over 86,000 applications.

FSA will accept applications through August 28, 2020. Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

In order to do this, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms from farmers.gov/cfap. Also, on that webpage, producers can find a payment calculator to help identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments. Producers self-certify their records when applying for CFAP. The documentation isn’t submitted with the application, however, producers may be asked for their documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities, so producers should keep the information used to complete their application.

New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee. This is a recommended first step before a producer goes to their local USDA Service Center.

USDA will release further updates each Monday at 2:00pm ET. The report can be viewed at farmers.gov/cfap.