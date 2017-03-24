Schramm Steps Down as South Dakota High School Baseball Head

MITCHELL, S.D. – Brad Schramm of Winner has stepped down as President and Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Baseball Association. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that Schramm stepped down after 14 years in the position and will be replaced by Jason Gault of Vermillion as the President of the Association and Dane Yde of Sioux Falls will serve as the Executive Director. Schramm has led the Association since it’s inception and high school baseball has grown from 35 schools to 80 schools this year. Counting COOP’s there will be 16 teams in Class A and 36 teams in Class B.