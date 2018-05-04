Schouten Names Head Boys Basketball Coach at Huron

HURON, S.D. – Jon Schouten has been named the new head boys basketball coach for the Huron Tigers. The Huron Board of Education approved the hiring of Coach Schouten today.

Prior to coming to Huron, Coach Schouten was the Head Coach for the JV Men’s program at Northwestern College in 2011-12. Coach Schouten has been a middle school math/social studies teacher for the Huron School District from 2012-2015. During his six years in Huron, Coach Schouten has coached 9th GBB, 9th BBB, Soph BBB and the past three years, has coached the JV BBB teams. Schouten takes over for Tim Buddenhagen who stepped down from the boys head coaching position to take the girls head coaching position at Huron.