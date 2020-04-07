School Sports Seasons Come to an End

PIERRE, S.D. – With the decision on Monday by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to suspend classes in South Dakota School Districts til May 31st due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic, the South Dakota High School Activities Association followed suit and cancelled the State’s Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments as well as all Spring Sports for the remainder of the school year. It brought to an end hopes that athletes, coaches, fans and athletic directors across the state would not have to face. Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says that the only thing that can now be done is the move forward.

He does say that they are looking at ways to recognize those athletes of the spring sports that did not have a chance to compete on the court, course or track.

As far as contracts are concerned for coaches of the spring sports and whether they will be honored is a questions that the school board will have to face according to Moser.

Moser does feel that what has happened this spring may effect the schools and athletes as how things are done in the future.

Moser also adds that from this point forward, what ever is done will be trend setting since this is the first time anyone as had to deal with the issue