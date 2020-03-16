School food service during unexpected school closures

The South Dakota Department of Education’s Office of Child and Adult Nutrition Services has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow school food services to continue during this unexpected closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOE has developed a webpage denoting which school districts and sponsor agencies are continuing school food services. This webpage will be updated daily around 8am CDT. Some sites may be offering food services the DOE is not yet aware of, so please contact your local school district. All meals are free to children.

School district:

Bowdle

Chamberlain

Cheyenne River BIE

Gettysburg

Hoven

Leola

Timber Lake

Wessington Springs