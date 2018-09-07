School Administrators Launch Online Preschool Evaluation Tool

The School Administrators of South Dakota group has released its “Levels of Excellence” online evaluation tool for preschool programs.

Committee chair Rick Thaler says the online tool is available for any public or private preschool administrators interested in seeing how well their preschool performs in comparison to the SDSA’ Levels of Excellence.

The Preschool Levels of Excellence tool contains indicators that will identify where a preschool falls on a continuum of three levels– Proficient, Distinguished and Exemplary– based on a final tabulation of scores. Once a level has been established through a combination of self evaluation and SDSA observation, the preschool will receive a certificate from SASD identifying their level of excellence to display at their preschool.

SASD information shows 76 percent of children under the age of 6 in South Dakota have all available parents in the labor force. The national average is 65 percent. South Dakota ranks the highest in the nation based on the 2015 data.

You can find more about the program or begin the process by going to SASD.ORG and clicking on the Preschool Levels of Excellence tab.