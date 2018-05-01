Schoen Carbonneau Hired as Prairie Family Business Association Executive Director

The CEO of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has been hired as the new executive director of the Prairie Family Business Association.

Laura Schoen Carbonneau will begin her duties June 4.

PFBA is a University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business outreach program that serves family businesses in the Midwest. Founded in 1993, PFBA contributes to the Midwest economy through its mission of enhancing long-term survival and success of its family business members through quality education, programming and networking.

“We are extremely honored to have Laura join PFBA,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the USD Beacom School of Business. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience will provide the Prairie Family Business Association with the fresh perspective and energy necessary to propel the organization to the next level.”

Tura Synhorst, chair of the PFBA Advisory Board said, “We are excited for Laura to lead the organization continuing our efforts to evolve and grow regionally. Her extensive experience and passion working with family businesses through her past role with the chamber will be invaluable and offer great opportunities for us moving forward.”