Schmitz Resigns as Huron Head Football Coach

HURON, S.D. – The man who guided Huron High School to it’s first State Championship football appearence in the Dakotadome in Vermillion is stepping down. Michael Schmitz has resigned the position after 4 years on the job. Schmitz will remain a teacher in the Huron School System. The Tigers were 6 and 6 this season and appeared in the State title game for the first time since 1992 before being beaten by the Pierre Governors 38-20. Huron Athletic Director Terry Rotert says that the school district appreciates the time and commitment coach Schmitz gave to the football program over the past 4 years. A search for his replacement is underway.