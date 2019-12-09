Schmidt Takes Over as New Head Football Coach at Northern St.

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced Mike Schmidt as the next head coach for Northern State football this afternoon. Schmidt is the 30th head coach in program history and only the seventh coach since 1980. Schmidt joins the Wolves after spending the last four seasons as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL), where he posted a 27-13 record overall. Schmidt’s .675 winning percentage ranks third in school history. UWL won 15 league games over the past three seasons, matching the most league victories in a three-year span since 2004-06. Schmidt served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UW-Platteville in 2015. Prior to arriving at UW-Platteville, Schmidt was the defensive coordinator and coached the linebackers and defensive backs at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) from 2011-14. He served as a graduate assistant coach at Minnesota State University Mankato in 2008, coaching the defensive line. He replaces Tom Dosch who was not rehired by NSU after the Wolves finished the just concluded season.