Schafer to Retire as South Mines Track and Field Head Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After 34 years on the staff at South Dakota School of Mines, 32 as the leader of the track and field program, Hardrocker head coach Jerry Schafer will step down and retire from the institution at the end of the school year. Schafer was also the head coach of the Hardrocker cross country programs for 28 years, before switching roles to director of cross country. During his tenure as a Hardrocker, Schafer’s teams have had 79 national competitors, 22 national placers and 19 All-American honors since 1986. A search for a new track and field men’s and women’s head coach will begin immediately.