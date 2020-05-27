Schaefer Named All American

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana track and field student-athletes Elizabeth Schaefer WAS named A 2020 Indoor Track and Field All-Americans the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday. The Viking athlete qualified for the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, in mid-March, however, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the championships being cancelled, the USTFCCCA recognized all national qualifiers in all events as All-Americans with no first-team or second-team distinctions. A total of 716 athletes garnered All-America honors from 117 different institutions. Schaefer, a Rapid City Stevens graduate and daughter of Troy and Kim Schefer who graduated from Pierre Riggs High School and are both members of the Pierre High School Athletic Hall of Fame, enjoyed a strong indoor campaign, culminating in an NSIC Championship in the pentathlon with a score of 3,692 points. The mark was her best of the season and was sixth best in the country.