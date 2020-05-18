Scareshawk, Scott face charges after separate arrests over the weekend in Pierre

A 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Pierre, face DUI and other charges after separate arrests over the weekend.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says around 11:30 Friday night, an officer observed a vehicle traveling on a flat tire on Harrison Avenue near Dakota Avenue. The officer attempted to make an enforcement stop, but the driver drove away. Cassandra Scareshawk eventually stopped the vehicle and contact was made. She admitted to attempting to elude the officer because she’d been drinking.

Scareshawk was arrested and charged with Driving While Suspended, Eluding, Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement, 1st offense DUI, Having a passenger between the ages of 5 and 18 years not wearing a seatbelt and a stop sign violation.

In a separate incident around 4am Saturday morning, a Pierre Police officer observed a vehicle operated by Michael Scott fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pierce and Capitol avenues. Upon investigation, the officer learned Scott had been consuming alcohol. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Scott is charged with Possession of Marijuana 2 oz or less, Driving While Suspended, Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 2nd Offense and a Stop Sign Violation.