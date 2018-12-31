Scammers targeting social security numbers in SD

The latest scam being reported in South Dakota involves social security numbers.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division reports getting calls about individuals pretending to be from the Social Security Administration who are actively trying to get Social Security numbers and money.

The scam takes on different approaches, but one includes the caller telling consumers that their Social Security number has been linked to a crime involving drugs or sending money out of the country illegally. The caller then confirms that the Social Security number is blocked and to reactivate it, a fee is required. The caller then asks the consumer to confirm the Social Security number.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Social Security Administration will never call and ask to confirm your Social Security number and will never require a fee. He says never give out personal identifying information to unsolicited callers. This approach is always a scam.

For more information on this scam you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us. The SSA can be reached at 1-800-772-1213.