Scam Targeting Pierre Utility Customers

The Pierre Police Department is investigating instances of scammers contacting customers of Pierre Municipal Utilities and threatening to shut off the customer’s services.

Businesses and people living in Pierre are being contacted via email and phone and told that they owe the City of Pierre money and that their utilities will be shut off if they don’t provide personal bank account information or wire money to an account provided by the scammer. The scammer may pose as a collection agent or claim to work for the City of Pierre.

As a reminder, Pierre utility customers get monthly billing statements. Customers won’t be contacted by a Pierre Municipal Utility employee and asked to wire money to pay their utility bill.

Anyone with concerns can contact Pierre Municipal Utilities at 773.7407 or the Pierre Police Department at 773.7413.