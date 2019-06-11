Saul Phillips New Head Mens Basketball Coach at Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Saul Phillips was announced as the 22nd head men’s basketball coach in Northern State University program history earlier today at a press conference from the Barnett Center. Phillips comes to Northern State after Division I head coaching stops at North Dakota State University and Ohio University. He is just the sixth head coach for the Wolves since 1946. Phillips takes the helm of the Northern State program after spending the past five seasons at Ohio University, and previous seven at North Dakota State. He went 81-77 overall leading the Bobcats and 134-84 with the Bison. Phillips led the Ohio University Bobcats to the CBI semifinal round in his tenure with the program. In his seven seasons at North Dakota State, Phillips led the Bison to two Summit League Championships, two Summit League Tournament Championships, and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Phillips replaces Paul Sather who left to become the head coach at the University of North Dakota.

(information for story from nsuwolves.com)