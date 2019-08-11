Saturday Winners at Oahe Speedway

PIERRE, S.D. – The second to last weekend of the racing season at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre featured Shootout races on Saturday. the results of Saturday’s races are listed below. Todays Sunday Race Card at Oahe Speedway features the 7ah Pepsi Points races with qualifying beginning at 9 am and elimination rounds at 1 p.m.

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND

R/U – Stevie Ellingson, Rapid City, SD

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Alex Larson, Huron, SD

R/U – Rodney Hopf, Ramona, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Mary O’Connor, Fort Pierre, SD

R/U – Dustin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Damen Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U – Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD

Oahe Speedway is located approximately 14 miles North of Pierre on Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek Turnoff.

(oahespeedway.com)