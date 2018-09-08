Saturday, September 8, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

High School Football

Alcester-Hudson 48, Scotland 14

Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Baltic 28, Viborg-Hurley 24

Beresford 35, Groton Area 32

Bon Homme 25, Kimball/White Lake 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Madison 0

Britton-Hecla 32, Deuel 22

Brookings 51, Spearfish 0

Burke/South Central 26, Corsica-Stickney 22

Canistota/Freeman 52, Chester Area 0

Canton 29, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Castlewood 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7

Chamberlain 49, Wagner 7

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Colman-Egan 58, Deubrook Area 20

Dakota Valley 55, Sisseton 0

De Smet 20, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Dell Rapids 41, Belle Fourche 38

Douglas, Wyo. 28, Hot Springs 13

Eureka/Bowdle 60, Northwestern 20

Faith 44, Newell 6

Faulkton Area 40, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Garretson 63, Menno/Marion 20

Gayville-Volin 56, Avon 6

Howard 50, Hanson 8

Huron 14, Harrisburg 0

Lennox 29, Milbank Area 21

Mobridge-Pollock 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 8

Mt. Vernon 42, Redfield 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Redfield/Doland 0

Pierre 69, Douglas 7

Potter County 32, Parkston 12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Valley 26, Flandreau 6

Stanley County 43, Custer 21

Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Timber Lake 58, Harding County 6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Centerville 6

Vermillion 18, Tri-Valley 6

Wall 51, Hill City 0

Warner 48, Langford Area 8

Watertown 46, Rapid City Stevens 13

Webster Area 36, Waverly-South Shore 14

West Central 33, St. Thomas More 0

Yankton 42, Mitchell 21

College Volleyball

SDSU def UMass Lowell (24-26, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15)

Drake def. SDSU (25-20, 27-25, 25-23)

USD def. Arkansas Pine Bluff (25-16, 25-17, 25-21)

Central Arkansas 3 vs. USD 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-22)

Women’s College Soccer

Creighton 2 USD 1 OT

SDSU 1 Northern Iowa 0

SMSU 4 USF 1

Girls High School Soccer

West Central 10 Groton Area 0

Boys High School Soccer

Tea Area 5 Harrisburg 0

Girls High School Tennis

SF Lincoln 9 Spearfish 0

SF Lincoln 9 Milbank 0