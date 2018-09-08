Saturday Morning Scoreboard
High School Football
Alcester-Hudson 48, Scotland 14
Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Baltic 28, Viborg-Hurley 24
Beresford 35, Groton Area 32
Bon Homme 25, Kimball/White Lake 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Madison 0
Britton-Hecla 32, Deuel 22
Brookings 51, Spearfish 0
Burke/South Central 26, Corsica-Stickney 22
Canistota/Freeman 52, Chester Area 0
Canton 29, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Castlewood 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7
Chamberlain 49, Wagner 7
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Colman-Egan 58, Deubrook Area 20
Dakota Valley 55, Sisseton 0
De Smet 20, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Dell Rapids 41, Belle Fourche 38
Douglas, Wyo. 28, Hot Springs 13
Eureka/Bowdle 60, Northwestern 20
Faith 44, Newell 6
Faulkton Area 40, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Garretson 63, Menno/Marion 20
Gayville-Volin 56, Avon 6
Howard 50, Hanson 8
Huron 14, Harrisburg 0
Lennox 29, Milbank Area 21
Mobridge-Pollock 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 8
Mt. Vernon 42, Redfield 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Redfield/Doland 0
Pierre 69, Douglas 7
Potter County 32, Parkston 12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Valley 26, Flandreau 6
Stanley County 43, Custer 21
Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Timber Lake 58, Harding County 6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Centerville 6
Vermillion 18, Tri-Valley 6
Wall 51, Hill City 0
Warner 48, Langford Area 8
Watertown 46, Rapid City Stevens 13
Webster Area 36, Waverly-South Shore 14
West Central 33, St. Thomas More 0
Yankton 42, Mitchell 21
College Volleyball
SDSU def UMass Lowell (24-26, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15)
Drake def. SDSU (25-20, 27-25, 25-23)
USD def. Arkansas Pine Bluff (25-16, 25-17, 25-21)
Central Arkansas 3 vs. USD 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-22)
Women’s College Soccer
Creighton 2 USD 1 OT
SDSU 1 Northern Iowa 0
SMSU 4 USF 1
Girls High School Soccer
West Central 10 Groton Area 0
Boys High School Soccer
Tea Area 5 Harrisburg 0
Girls High School Tennis
SF Lincoln 9 Spearfish 0
SF Lincoln 9 Milbank 0