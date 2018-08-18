Saturday, August 18, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association

Gary South-Shore Rail Cats 4 – Sioux Falls Canaries 3

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 27, Groton Area 7

Baltic 36, Hanson 0

Bon Homme 41, Parkston 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14, Beresford 6

Britton-Hecla 34, Hamlin 0

Canistota 52, Menno/Marion 6

Canton 35, Sioux Valley 6

Castlewood 38, DeSmet 0

Clark/Willow Lake 34, Florence/Henry 6

Colman-Egan 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Colome 72, Centerville 6

Corsica/Stickney 58, Avon 8

Custer 40, Bennett County 12

Deuel 26 – Dakota Hill 6

Faulkton 34, Langford 14

Garretson 30, Howard 16

Gregory 12, Kimball/White Lake 6

Hill City 35, Newell 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 36, Tiospa Zina Tribal 14

Irene-Wakonda 54, Viborg-Hurley 14

Lead-Deadwood 19, Red Cloud 16

McCook Central/Montrose 7, Flandreau 6

McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., forfeit

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Stanley County 7

Mobridge-Pollock 20 – Redfield/Doland 6

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Estelline 0

Parker 28, Chester 2

Philip 12 Kadoka Area 8

Sioux Falls Christian 36, Winner 0

Sully Buttes 46, Potter County 20

Webster 54, Tri-State 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50 Miller-Highmore/Harrold 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Wagner 0

High School Girls Tennis

Harrisburg 8 Pierre 1

Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 Pierre 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9 – Huron 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9 – Aberdeen Central 0

Rapid City Stevens 6 Brandon Valley 3

Rapid City Stevens 5 Watertown 4

Rapid City Stevens 9 Brookings 0

College Soccer

Iowa State 2 South Dakota St. 0

High School Boys Soccer

Huron 9 – James Valley Christian 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4 – Rapid City Stevens 1

Sioux Falls Lincoln 11 – Douglas 1

St. Thomas More 6 Sioux Falls Christian 4

High School Girls Soccer

Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 – Douglas 0

Sioux Falls Christian 1 St. Thomas More 0

Rapid City Steven 5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0