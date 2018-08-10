Friday, August 10, 2018
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 5 Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks 2\

American Legion Baseball

Central Plains Regional in Dickinson, N.D.

Rapid City Post 22 5 Millard West, NE 4

Amateur Baseball

State “A” Tournament

Renner 10 Aberdeen 1

Brookings 9 Sioux Falls Brewers 8

Castlewood 10 Yankton 3

State “B” Tournament

Harrisburg 6 Madison 4

Garretson 5 Milbank 2

High School Soccer

Girls

SF Lincoln 0 Yankton 0

Harrisburg 1 AF Washington 1

Pierre 1 Brandon Valley 0

Boys

Yankton 3 AF Lincoln 2

SF Washington 2 Harrisburg 1

Brandon Valley 2 Pierre 0