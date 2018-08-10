Saturday Morning Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 5 Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks 2\
American Legion Baseball
Central Plains Regional in Dickinson, N.D.
Rapid City Post 22 5 Millard West, NE 4
Amateur Baseball
State “A” Tournament
Renner 10 Aberdeen 1
Brookings 9 Sioux Falls Brewers 8
Castlewood 10 Yankton 3
State “B” Tournament
Harrisburg 6 Madison 4
Garretson 5 Milbank 2
High School Soccer
Girls
SF Lincoln 0 Yankton 0
Harrisburg 1 AF Washington 1
Pierre 1 Brandon Valley 0
Boys
Yankton 3 AF Lincoln 2
SF Washington 2 Harrisburg 1
Brandon Valley 2 Pierre 0