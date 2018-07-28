Saturday, July 28, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Wichita Wingnuts 11 – Sioux Falls Canaries 8

Expedition League Baseball

Hastings Sodbusters 8 – Pierre Trappers 7

Hub City Hot Shots at Spearfish Sasquatch postponed

Western Nebraska Pioneers 18 -Casper Horseheads 4

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11 – Badlands Big Sticks 10

American Legion Baseball

State Class B tournament at Redfield

First Round

Tabor 6 – McCook-Minor 1

Dell Rapids 7 – Groton 3

Spearfish 6 – Dakota Valley 4

Big Stone City 19 – Redfield 4

Region 3A Championship

Rapid City Post 22 6 – Mitchell 2

Amateur Baseball

Region 5B Dhampionship

Winner-Colome 12 – Alexandria 5

3rd Place

Platte 6 – Corsica Stickney 4