Saturday Morning Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Wichita Wingnuts 11 – Sioux Falls Canaries 8
Expedition League Baseball
Hastings Sodbusters 8 – Pierre Trappers 7
Hub City Hot Shots at Spearfish Sasquatch postponed
Western Nebraska Pioneers 18 -Casper Horseheads 4
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11 – Badlands Big Sticks 10
American Legion Baseball
State Class B tournament at Redfield
First Round
Tabor 6 – McCook-Minor 1
Dell Rapids 7 – Groton 3
Spearfish 6 – Dakota Valley 4
Big Stone City 19 – Redfield 4
Region 3A Championship
Rapid City Post 22 6 – Mitchell 2
Amateur Baseball
Region 5B Dhampionship
Winner-Colome 12 – Alexandria 5
3rd Place
Platte 6 – Corsica Stickney 4