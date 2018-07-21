Saturday Morning scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Chicago 9 Sioux Falls Canaries 5
Expedition League Baseball
Hastings Sodbusters 7 Pierre Trappers 4
Casper Horseheads 7 Hub City Hot Shots 6
Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Spearfish Sasquatch 3
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 13 Badlands Big Sticks 9
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 9 Rapid City #22 5
Yankton 9 Harrisburg 5
Watertown 10 Minot 9
Minot, N.D 9 Pierre 2
Pierre 5 Watertown 3
Sioux Falls East 9 Rapid City Post 22 5
Rapid City Post 320 12 Miles City. Mo. 7
Rapid City Post 320 13 Miles City, Mo. 3
Region 3B
Championship
Dakota Valley 10 Lennox 0
Region 4B
Platte-Geddes 17 Menno 5
Region 5B
McCook-Miner 3 Humboldt Hartford 2
Wessington Springs 10 Colton 6
Baltic 7 Chamberlain 0
Region 7B
Winner-Colome 10 Bennett Co. 0
Spearfish 16 Gregory County 1
Amateur Baseball
District 5B
Parkston Mudcats 10 Corsica Stickney 2