Saturday Morning scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Chicago 9 Sioux Falls Canaries 5

Expedition League Baseball

Hastings Sodbusters 7 Pierre Trappers 4

Casper Horseheads 7 Hub City Hot Shots 6

Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Spearfish Sasquatch 3

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 13 Badlands Big Sticks 9

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 9 Rapid City #22 5

Yankton 9 Harrisburg 5

Watertown 10 Minot 9

Minot, N.D 9 Pierre 2

Pierre 5 Watertown 3

Sioux Falls East 9 Rapid City Post 22 5

Rapid City Post 320 12 Miles City. Mo. 7

Rapid City Post 320 13 Miles City, Mo. 3

Region 3B
Championship
Dakota Valley 10 Lennox 0

Region 4B
Platte-Geddes 17 Menno 5

Region 5B
McCook-Miner 3 Humboldt Hartford 2
Wessington Springs 10 Colton 6
Baltic 7 Chamberlain 0

Region 7B
Winner-Colome 10 Bennett Co. 0
Spearfish 16 Gregory County 1

Amateur Baseball

District 5B
Parkston Mudcats 10 Corsica Stickney 2