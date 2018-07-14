Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
July 14, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Fargo-Moorhead 11 – Sioux Falls 3

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 16 – Badlands Big Sticks 6

Hub City Hot Shots 7 – Casper Horseheads 6

Hastings Sodbusters 9 – Spearfish Sasquatch 7

Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6

American Legion Baseball

Platte/Geddes 5 – Gregory 2

Gopher Classic

Pierre 8 – Rosetown Rockets 1

Pierre 8 – Billings Royals 4

Rapid City Post 22 14 – Stillwater, MN 4

East Grand Forks, ND 11 – Watertown 1

Watertown 9 – Dickinson, ND 5

Sioux Falls West 3 – Wayzata, MN 2

Mitchell 9 – Omaha Roncalli, NE 1

Ham Lake, MN 11 – Mitchell 0

Sioux Falls East 6 – Lakeville South, MN 5

Anoka, MN 5 – Sioux Falls East 1

Yankton 7 – Rochester =, MN 5

West St. Paul 13 – Yankton 5


