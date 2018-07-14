Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Fargo-Moorhead 11 – Sioux Falls 3
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 16 – Badlands Big Sticks 6
Hub City Hot Shots 7 – Casper Horseheads 6
Hastings Sodbusters 9 – Spearfish Sasquatch 7
Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6
American Legion Baseball
Platte/Geddes 5 – Gregory 2
Gopher Classic
Pierre 8 – Rosetown Rockets 1
Pierre 8 – Billings Royals 4
Rapid City Post 22 14 – Stillwater, MN 4
East Grand Forks, ND 11 – Watertown 1
Watertown 9 – Dickinson, ND 5
Sioux Falls West 3 – Wayzata, MN 2
Mitchell 9 – Omaha Roncalli, NE 1
Ham Lake, MN 11 – Mitchell 0
Sioux Falls East 6 – Lakeville South, MN 5
Anoka, MN 5 – Sioux Falls East 1
Yankton 7 – Rochester =, MN 5
West St. Paul 13 – Yankton 5
